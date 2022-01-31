Sahuarita Town Council hires new town manager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Town Council voted for their town manager, Shane Dille, on Jan. 28 during their town council meeting.

Dille currently serves as the deputy city manager for Flagstaff after six years. He also served from May 2010 to February 2016 as the city manager of Nogales.

Mayor Tom Murphy said out of more than thirty applications, Dille's stood out.

“We are excited about the prospect of having someone with Shane’s experience in our leadership,” Murphy said in a statement. “He sees Sahuarita as I do—a place with a great sense of community and future potential.”

Dille says people are impacted and that it is important to have good governance, transparency, and engage with the community.

“I’m excited to join Sahuarita’s team where these ideals are pursued with enthusiasm,” Dille said in a statement. “I’m humbled by this opportunity to serve, and grateful to the Council for their confidence.”

Dille will begin on Feb. 14 and will replace Finance Director, A.C. Marriotti, who served as interim town manager after the departure of Town Manager Kelly Udall.

