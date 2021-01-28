Sahuarita teen suffers head injury after fall hiking Madera Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Sahuarita teen is seriously injured after falling while hiking in Madera Canyon.

It happened Wednesday afternoon.

Green Valley Fire said they responded to the area because callers told them the teen fell more than 30 feet.

Crews started their rescue operations at about 4:00 pm. They found the teen was seriously injured after his fall.

They were able to stabilize the teen and transfer him to an ambulance and eventually a medical helicopter.

He was taken to Banner UMC to be treated.

There's no update on the teen's condition so far.