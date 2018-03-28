Sahuarita schools lockdown lifted

SAHUARITA, Ariz. - Multiple Sahuarita schools were on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police hunted for a suspect in the area. The lockdown was lifted before 2 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Sahuarita School District parents received a text message saying that all schools in the district except for Sopori were on lockdown during the search.

Police are looking for a white Chevy Silverado pickup with license plate BSY9868.

According to the district, there are inaccurate reports about an active shooter at a school circulating on social media.

Sahuarita Police and Pinal County Sheriff's Officers are still trying to determine whether or not a weapon was seen or used by the suspect.

Those who see the vehicle should call 911 and not approach the car.

Multiple officers are at the school.