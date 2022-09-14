Sahuarita police respond to a report of an attempted kidnapping

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department responded to a false kidnapping on Sept. 13 around 12:20 p.m.

An 8-year-old reported being grabbed by a man connected to a particular vehicle near Anza Trail School.

Multiple officers arrived at the scene within minutes.

Interviews were conducted with both juveniles and school staff.

Officers quickly reviewed security camera footage from the school as well as a doorbell camera recording from a nearby home.

There were differences in the juvenile's claims. The juvenile eventually admitted to officers that he/she made up the attempted kidnapping claim in order to avoid getting in trouble for leaving school grounds without permission.

The juvenile will not be charged with false reporting of a crime to law enforcement at this time. The identity of juveniles involved in investigations is not revealed by the SPD.