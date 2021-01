TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita police arrested a man on possession of child pornography charges.

Police arrested 53-year-old Thomas Irving near East Ajo Road and South Contractors Way. Acting on a search warrant, police found child porn on his phone.

Irving was booked into Pima County Jail on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Those with information should call 911, or 344-7000.