Sahuarita police looking for suspect who assaulted an elder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a man suspected in assaulting an elderly man.
Officers say the assault happened at the Safeway located at 1305 W. Duval Mine Rd. on Friday, Dec. 16.
According to the SPD, the suspect physically assaulted an elderly customer inside Safeway.
He is described as the following:
- 5’8” to 5’10”
- Caucasian or Hispanic
- Heavy-build man
- About 55-65 years old
- Gray hair and a mustache
Police say the suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark long-sleeve sweater and dark shoes.
Anyone with information should call 911, 520-344-7000 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or 520-445-7847.
