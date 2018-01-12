Sahuarita police look for armed robbery suspect

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Sahuarita police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Thursday.

Police say the man robbed the Safeway gas station in 1301 W. Duval Mine Road at 8:50 p.m. Thursday, demanding money while pointing a gun at the clerk.

The man, who has dark complexion, made off with an unknown amount of money. He wore dark pants and a light-colored hoodie. Those with information should call 911 or 520-344-7847,