Sahuarita police investigate deadly rollover near I-19 Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita police investigated a deadly wreck Friday.

Police say a person died in a single-vehicle crash on El Toro Road east of Interstate 19. The wreck happened around 9 a.m.

El Toro/Twin Buttes was closed from Camino De Las Quintas and La Villita Road.

Those with information should call 911.

