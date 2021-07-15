Sahuarita police hold car seat giveaway July 24

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department is handing out free car seats to caregivers who take a 90-minute safety class.

The class and giveaway are 8 a.m. July 24 at Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way. Techs will help people install the seats at 11 a.m.

Children are not allowed at the class, and one car seat is available per registrant.

To register, visit this site.

Tucson Medical Center, Tucson Police Department and the Governor's Office of Highway Safety are partnering in the giveaway.

