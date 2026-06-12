Sahuarita police detective sergeant pleads guilty to endangerment charges

A Sahuarita Police Department detective sergeant has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor endangerment charges stemming from an incident last fall, according to court documents.

Aaron Bradlee Medina entered a guilty plea on June 1 in Pima County Superior Court to two amended counts of endangerment, both class one misdemeanors. The charges are related to an offense committed on Oct. 15, 2025.

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Judge Christopher Browning found that Medina knowingly and voluntarily entered the plea and accepted it into the record.

Despite the conviction, Medina remains on the force. In an email to KGUN 9 on Thursday morning, Town of Sahuarita spokesperson Manuel Amado confirmed the officer's current employment status.

"Det. Sgt. Medina is still employed with the SPD and working administrative duties," Amado said, adding that the town had no further information to share at this time.

Medina is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2 at 8:30 a.m..