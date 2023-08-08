Sahuarita Police Department investigates deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department responded to a residence in the area of Ashburn Mountain Drive and Burro Canyon Place for an unknown problem on August 7.

As officers arrived they found an injured man who was pronounced dead.

Investigation is ongoing.

There are no outstanding suspects at the time.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 344-7000 during business hours, or the tip line at 520-445-7847 where you may remain anonymous or provide your contact information.