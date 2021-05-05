Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Sahuarita police catch suspect hiding near Desert Diamond Casino

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
According to the department, police tried to stop a Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by 37-year-old Michael Caylor for a window tint violation at 6:09 a.m. The vehicle wouldn't pull over, and police stopped pursuing it for safety reasons.
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 15:34:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita police arrested a man who tried to drive and run away from officers Wednesday.

According to the department, police tried to stop a Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by 37-year-old Michael Caylor for a window tint violation at 6:09 a.m. The vehicle wouldn't pull over, and police stopped pursuing it for safety reasons.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies later spotted the vehicle on Interstate, and it cut across the freeway median in an attempt to get away. The vehicle was stuck and the driver ran off near I-19 and Pima Mine Road.

At 10 a.m., Sahuarita police responded to a tip and arrested the Caylor -- who ran away again -- near Desert Diamond Casino. No bond had been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

Caylor had an outstanding warrant. He faces charges on that warrant, as well as unlawful flight from law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.