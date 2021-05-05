Sahuarita police catch suspect hiding near Desert Diamond Casino

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita police arrested a man who tried to drive and run away from officers Wednesday.

According to the department, police tried to stop a Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by 37-year-old Michael Caylor for a window tint violation at 6:09 a.m. The vehicle wouldn't pull over, and police stopped pursuing it for safety reasons.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies later spotted the vehicle on Interstate, and it cut across the freeway median in an attempt to get away. The vehicle was stuck and the driver ran off near I-19 and Pima Mine Road.

At 10 a.m., Sahuarita police responded to a tip and arrested the Caylor -- who ran away again -- near Desert Diamond Casino. No bond had been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

Caylor had an outstanding warrant. He faces charges on that warrant, as well as unlawful flight from law enforcement.