SAHUARITA, Ariz. — Sahuarita Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last ween around 4:30 Thursday evening.

SPD said William Stiers ran away from the 900 block of Calle Barbitas. That's near I-19 and Pima Mine Road.

Police said Stiers was wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts.

He's 5'9" and weighs 80 pounds.

The Sahuarita Police are asking anyone with information about where William Stiers is to call 911.