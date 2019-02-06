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Sahuarita Police arrest man on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery

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ABC15
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TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: According to subsequent court documents, the armed robbery and kidnapping charges against Arroyo were dismissed. He was found guilty of first-degree burglary.

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Sahuarita Police have arrested a 29-year-old Joshua Arroyo for armed robbery and kidnapping on Wednesday, February 6.

Per an SPD media release, the department received a call about an armed robbery on the morning of January 11. At the time, the robbery suspect used a handgun to steal items from victims.

Sahuarita Police then put out a burglary warrant for Arroyo, and later added charges after Arroyo was arrested and interviewed.

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