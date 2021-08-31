Sahuarita Library to open Sept. 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Library will open Sept. 7.

The 17,700 square foot facility, at 670 W. Sahuarita Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.

The library boasts a storytime room with stuffed animals and rainbow lights, a gaming room and a meeting room meant for programming.

There are also public art displays and an outdoor performance space meant for plays, readings, classes and movies.

