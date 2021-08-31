Watch
Sahuarita Library to open Sept. 7

Randy Metcalf, Pima County Communications Office
The Sahuarita Library will open Sept. 7.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Aug 31, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Library will open Sept. 7.

The 17,700 square foot facility, at 670 W. Sahuarita Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.

The library boasts a storytime room with stuffed animals and rainbow lights, a gaming room and a meeting room meant for programming.

There are also public art displays and an outdoor performance space meant for plays, readings, classes and movies.

For more information on the library, click here.

