TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A couple of Tucsonans are celebrating St. Patrick's Day in a fun way.

Jim and Kim from SaddleBrooke dressed up a couple of saguaros to celebrate the holiday.

They were able to snap some photos to capture a rare site of snow in Southern Arizona during March.

Apart from the snow, another rare site is a St. Patrick's Day with no festival in Tucson this year.

The annual event was canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic.