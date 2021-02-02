Tucson St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival 2021 canceled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2021 St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row.

According to event organizers, the cancellation is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The past year has been a difficult one and while we begin to think about the reopening of our community post-COVID, we are patient and take every precaution to ensure the safety of ourselves and others," said the event's President John Murphy.

The annual festival will return in 2022, said Murphy.

For more information on local Irish events, visit tucsonstpatricksday.com.