Saguaro National Park uses TikTok trend to attract students to discovery program

Saguaro National Park posted its version of a popular TikTok trend to attract possible participants to its high school program, Eco-Discovery Project.

The original version of the trend shows a wife, front-and-center, talking sternly to viewers about how her timid husband is going to appear on screen to explain his hobby.

The husband then walks up from behind and talks about his hobby while his wife stands in the background, making sure those who are watching are paying attention.

In the Saguaro National Park version, a park representative introduces her intern, then watches from behind while her intern explains the program.

The video was made to promote the Eco-Discovery Project that, according to the post, "is designed for students to explore careers in natural resources while gaining research skills for future jobs, internships, or potential education paths."

The post continues, "Participants will get hands-on field work experience alongside park scientists and educators in partnership with Friends of Saguaro National Park."

Applications for the program are open through Aug. 25, the post said. For more information and to apply, visit go.nps.gov/eco-disco-project.

