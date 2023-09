TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue crews assisted with a rescue at Saguaro National Park on Tuesday, September 12th.

According to PCSD, a Saguaro National Park Service worker was bucked off a mule near Manning Camp.

Crews eventually airlifted the injured man off the mountain.

According to Saguaro National Park officials, mules are commonly used to transport supplies and equipment throughout the park.