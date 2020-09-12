Saguaro National Park reopens trails, campgrounds after being closed due to fire in Rincon Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. — Saguaro National Park announced Saturday trails and campgrounds have reopened after being closed due to two fires that were ignited by lightning in Rincon Mountains.

The Spud Rock Fire was reported August 13, and is now 100 percent contained as of Friday, the fire remains at 760 acres in size, according to Saguaro National Park. Firefighters are working to repair the trail system used as holding line, and restore sensitive habitat and other resource values at risk from the fire.

The Mica Bowl Fire is burning within natural elements with minimal fire activity, no visible smoke and no growth since August 29.

All six campgrounds, including the Manning Camp and Spud Rock Campgrounds require camping permits, which can be only be obtained online.

Hikers are advised to use extra caution when hiking through burned areas, according to Saguaro National Park. Some fire may still be burning, including stump holes, which may cause unstable ground, and trails may be slick due to fallen ash.

There is a chance smoke may settle into low areas overnight, including within campgrounds.

Smoke may be visible from Tucson, Redington Pass, Vail, Mescal, and the surrounding area from the Spud Rock Fire.

For more information about camping and hiking Saguaro National Park, click here.