Saguaro National Park hikes entrance fees

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Saguaro National Park will raise its entrance fees.

Individual weekly admission will be $20 per vehicle and $15 per motorcycle and the Saguaro National Park annual pass will rise from $35 to $40.

The fee hike will go into effect on Jan. 1 and will cover maintenance costs.

"We remain committed to providing a quality experience for all of our visitors." said Leah McGinnis, Superintendent at Saguaro National Park, in a statement. "Entrance fee revenue helps us to accomplish this goal as 100 percent of the revenues collected stay at Saguaro National Park and is devoted to projects that benefit our visitors, here in Tucson."
 

