Saguaro City Music Theatre debuts new studio arts program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saguaro City Music Theatre is proud to announce the opening of its educational academy, Saguaro City Studio Arts.

SCMT is a brand new professional nonprofit musical theatre company with the mission of "using the art of musical theatre to promote diverse artistic opportunities and community involvement."

The studio arts program's main idea is arts education should be available to all children.

Children and teens of all backgrounds and abilities, including those with special needs are welcomed free of charged.

"We all have a story to share and giving space for our young storytellers is the way to engage the future of our rich arts community," says Artistic Director Drew Humphrey.

Starting in July, the "Clean Slate" program will meet for two hours, every Saturday for five weeks where young performers can develop their unique voice.

It is limited to 90 students.

The Kautz Family Foundation made it possible for the tuition-free opportunity and invites others to match any financial gift up to $50,000.

Saguaro City offering this program thanks to the kind generosity and community support.