Safford man sentenced to prison on human smuggling, firearms charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Safford convict was sentenced in a human smuggling and firearms case.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 29-year-old Jordon Mark Skinner was sentenced to 48 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to the following:



Conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for the purpose of private financial gain

Transportation of illegal aliens for the purpose of private financial gain

Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon

His sentence is followed with 36 months of supervised release.

According to the office, Skinner was arrested in June 2021 after smuggling six undocumented migrants — including a minor — in a pickup truck.

He tried to drive away from law enforcement, but was stopped by a tire deflation device. Authorities said at the time he had more than $1,000, two stolen guns, ammunition, fentanyl and meth in the vehicle.

Skinner was also previously convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing guns and ammo.