Safety tips to beat the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Temperatures continue to climb, triggering Excessive Heat Warnings for most of southern Arizona.

As it stands, heat causes more deaths than all other weather events combined.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department Deputy James Allerton says these temperatures are no joke.

“Sometimes it’s very difficult to understand what the heat is going to do to your body until it’s a little bit too late,” he told KGUN9.

He says here’s what you should know if you’re going to be doing outdoor activities.

“Some of the things to remember-- hydrate the night before, and carry water with you of course. Try to stay in the shade as much as you can. Try to limit your outdoor activities to when it’s a cooler part of the day. Remember to wear a hat. Remember to wear some clothes that will keep you cool,” he added.

Just this morning a hiker was rescued at Agua Caliente Trail.

“Someone reportedly fell down and hit their head, but from the symptoms it sounded like they could have had some heat related symptoms,” said Deputy Allerton.

However, he says heat related injuries can happen anywhere, not just when you’re out hiking.

“Heat related symptoms (include) excessive sweating and when you get too hot you can stop sweating. Your body can get so hot that it doesn’t even use that mechanism anymore. Feeling dizzy, light headed. Just starting to feel weak and hot and lethargic and excessive thirst of course."

He also recommends walking pets when it’s cooler out and says you should not leave pets or children inside your cars.

If you feel sick when you’re out and about, here’s what you should do.

“Immediately get inside, get in the cool air. Start taking water or cold liquids in small doses. If you’re feeling some symptoms that don’t seem to be going away, then certainly call for medical help as soon as you can,” he added.