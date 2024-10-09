Safety first: Midtown Bicycle Boulevard additions annoy some residents

TUCSON, Ariz. — Safety may be first, as the old saying goes, but some locals believe a program meant to help cyclists might be hurting all road users.

Tucson’s Bicycle Boulevard Program aims to create safer streets for cyclists through traffic-calming measures such as traffic circles, speed bumps and chicanes.

However, some residents in the Blenman-Elm neighborhood are raising concerns about the impact of these changes along Treat Avenue, a five-mile stretch designated as a bicycle boulevard.

“The roundabouts down farther are too big,” said David Edward, a local resident and bicyclist. “They force a bike and a car to come together, and it’s dangerous.”

Edward also noted the lack of adequate lighting, which he believes makes it difficult for both cyclists and drivers to see at night.

“The reflectors (in the middle of traffic circles and chicanes) aren’t very bright. You can’t see them until about 30 feet away,” he added.

The City of Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility is aware of resident concerns but maintains that the traffic-calming devices are functioning as intended.

Ryan Fagan, a project manager with the department, stated that the traffic circles and chicanes are designed to slow traffic and bring more order to intersections.

“In some cases, we’ve seen a few miles per hour decrease in speed,” Fagan said. “Sometimes it’s several miles per hour.”

According to the city, the Bike Boulevards Master Plan approved nearly eight years ago, outlines a network of 65 routes either completed, under construction, or in the planning stages.

These boulevards aim to provide a safer and more comfortable cycling environment across Tucson’s neighborhoods.

The Blenman-Elm neighborhood route is part of the city’s broader initiative funded by Proposition 407, which was passed in 2018.

The measure provided financial resources to implement improvements like traffic calming and signalization enhancements to facilitate safer biking and walking.

Despite the city’s assurances, some residents remain skeptical.

“I just think it’s a dangerous road,” Edward said, pointing out that the measures sometimes force vehicles into narrow lanes, or into yielding to each other in tight spaces, which could lead to accidents.

Fagan acknowledged that adding more lighting could be beneficial but noted that it would require additional funding.