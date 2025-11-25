Safe Streets mini-grant leads to traffic-calming circle in Midtown neighborhood

A new traffic circle is being installed at North Bryant Avenue and East Fairmount Street in Midtown, after residents applied for and received a Safe Streets mini-grant from the City in the amount of $75,000.

In addition to the circle, the improvements along Bryant and Fairmount will include two speed humps on Bryant between Pima and Speedway, and two along Fairmount between Sycamore and Columbus.

The grant was applied for by residents in the area.

Tucsonans who want traffic-calming devices, such as traffic circles, speed humps and chicanes in their neighborhoods, can apply for similar grants through the city's website.