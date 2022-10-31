Sabino Canyon Visitor Center vandalism leads to facility closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Broken windows and small fires are among the acts of vandalism Coronado National Forest officials say they have been dealing with at the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center for several months this year.

"We have tried to increase law enforcement presence, repair damages, and work with our volunteers to keep an eye out," Forest Service officials shared on the Coronado National Forest Facebook page. "Unfortunately, our efforts have proven ineffective."

The post says that staff have had to deal with a vandal shooting out windows and setting things on fire near the Visitor Center.

Officials are asking that hikers and other recreators who stop by after hours keep an eye out for activity that may be suspicious.

Restrooms at the Visitor Center will now remain locked outside of its normal operating hours, which are posted on the website as 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. daily.

Visitors who happen to be in the area and witness acts of vandalism are ask to call 911.