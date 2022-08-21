Sabino Canyon residents excited by flooding, despite road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There isn’t much that excites Tucsonans more than rain in the desert.

“I love the rain, I've done my rain dance several times,” said Nancy Davison, Tucson resident.

So when flooding in Sabino Canyon caused multiple road closures, residents weren’t too upset.

“That’s a lot of water, I have to come out here and see it,” said Jennifer Chansler, Tucson resident.

“I'm happy because it’s the desert, and we need a lot of water," said Gordon Carr, Tucson resident. "When there’s a like river in the desert it's really cool.”

Although most people proceeded with caution, others were not as willing to turn around.

“There’s been several rescues, we can hear them happening from our home," said Susan Luedtke, Tucson resident. "I think people take too many risks when it comes to the water. They don’t know what that’s doing, at all.”

Drivers blocked off at Snyder Road tried to take Sunrise Drive. Only to find another road closure.

“This has washed out before but I have never seen it in the ten years we’ve lived here,” Chansler said.

Most residents near Sunrise Drive were happily surprised by the unexpected water flow, but there was at least one resident frustrated by the extra drive time.

“I've never seen it before, and this looks cool but I don’t know how I'm going to get to school, my school’s all the way over there," said 7-year-old Abby Chansler. "I'm going to have to take the long way.”

----

