Sabino Canyon Crawler to offer night tour

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sabino Canyon Crawler is gearing up for a night tour, which starts Saturday, July 16 and runs all the way through October.

A spokesperson for the Regional Partnering Center, which owns the service, told KGUN 9 the night tours start at 8 p.m. Shuttles should return to the Visitor Center before 9:30 p.m.

File

The nonprofit says the Crawler shuttle seats up to 60 people, with potential for two shuttles on some nights allowing 120 passengers.

It confirms the shuttle is emission free and provides an automated tour guide during the 7.4 mile round trip.

Joseph Cyr A lush and green Sabino Canyon following monsoon storms in 2021.

It is recommended that transit passengers continue to wear masks, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the nonprofit, Tucson Electric Power provided the funding for electric vehicles and the Crawler service. Total Rider is also operating the shuttle service.

Tickets may be purchased online at SabinoCanyonCrawler.com.