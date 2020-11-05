Sabino Canyon Crawler shuttle relaunches with COVID safety precautions

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Sabino Canyon Crawler shuttle is now back in operation.

The shuttle service made the announcement on Thursday, Nov. 5, after having first closed on March 25 due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 safety precautions are in place and passengers are being asked to comply with local and state health requirements.

"Everyone on the Crawler, the shuttle vans and in the ticketing and boarding areas must wear a mask, covering the nose and mouth," the service said.

The Sabino Canyon Crawlers are open-air vehicles, and passenger windows have been removed from the shuttle vans that take park attendees to Bear Canyon/Seven Falls trailhead.

To purchase a ticket, and for more information, visit sabinocanyoncrawler.com.