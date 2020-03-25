Coronado National Forest restricts services due to pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. - Coronado National Forest is rolling back services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Restrictions include the temporary shutdown of group-use sites.
Gates will be closed on campgrounds, day-use sites and other recreational facilities in order to reduce the amount of visitors.
Hiking and biking on trails, as well as dispersed camping, will remain open.
“We realize our communities and our visitors place high value on the recreation opportunities the Forest has to offer,” said Kerwin Dewberry, Coronado National Forest Supervisor, in a statement. “A lot of discussion and consideration went into this decision. The health and safety of our employees and the public remain our top priority. We believe people understand the serious risks posed by facilities that draw large numbers of people into close proximity to each other. We appreciate your patience and understanding of our efforts to mitigate those risks to protect public health and safety.”
Here is the full list of restrictions, according to a Coronado National Forest press release:
Douglas Ranger District (RD)
- Restrooms:
- No restrooms are available to the public
- Recreation Sites:
- The remaining campgrounds have individual pull-outs for sites.
- The South Fork trail head has a parking lot that is not gated.
Nogales RD
- Restrooms:
- Locked and signs posted.
- Recreation Sites:
- Gate locked at the upper end of Madera Canyon above the last private parcel.
- Pena Blanca gate locked by Ruby Road.
Sierra Vista RD
- Restrooms:
- Locked
- Recreation Sites:
- Brown Canyon Ranch (gate locked).
- Carr Canyon Road (gate locked).
- The upper and lower developed camping sites at Parker Canyon Lake (gate locked).
Safford RD
- Restrooms:
- Locked.
Recreation Sites:
Noon Creek campground (shut down).
Santa Catalina RD – Sabino Canyon
- Restrooms:
- Locked (Upper Sabino 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)
Recreation Sites:
- Fee booth shut down, fee tubes only
- Shuttle service suspended
- Main Sabino Canyon Parking Lot shut down
·Santa Catalina RD - Mt Lemmon
o Restrooms/Recreation Sites:
§ Molino Basin Campground (gate and restroom)
§ Gordon Hirabayashi Campground (gate and restroom)
§ General Hitchcock Campground (gate and restroom)
§ Mt. Lemmon Recreation Site day-use area (gate and restroom)
§ Marshall Gulch Picnic Site (gate and restroom)
§ Molino Day Use Picnic Area (restroom)
§ Cypress Picnic Area (restroom)
§ Middle Bear Picnic Area (restroom)
§ Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area (restroom)
§ Lower Bigelow Trailhead (restroom)
§ Butterfly Trailhead (restroom)
§ Box Elder Picnic Area (restroom)
§ Inspiration Rock Picnic Area (restroom)
§ Loma Linda Picnic Area (restroom)
The following group-use sites are shut down to public access:
Douglas RD
- Rucker Group Site
- Portal Visitor Center
Nogales RD
- Bog Spring Group Site
- Calabasas Group Site
- Pena Blanca/White Rock Group Site
Sierra Vista RD
- Reef Townsite Group Site
- Rock Bluff Group Site
- Carr Canyon Visitor Center
Safford RD
- Arcadia Group Site
- Stockton Group Site
- Twilight Group Site
Santa Catalina RD
- Shower’s Point Group Sites 1-3
- Whitetail Group Sites-1-5
- Bobcat Group Site
- Lizard Rock Group Site
- Cactus Picnic Area
- Molino Basin Group Site
- Palisades Visitor Center
- Sabino Canyon Visitor Center