Coronado National Forest restricts services due to pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. - Coronado National Forest is rolling back services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions include the temporary shutdown of group-use sites.

Gates will be closed on campgrounds, day-use sites and other recreational facilities in order to reduce the amount of visitors.

Hiking and biking on trails, as well as dispersed camping, will remain open.

“We realize our communities and our visitors place high value on the recreation opportunities the Forest has to offer,” said Kerwin Dewberry, Coronado National Forest Supervisor, in a statement. “A lot of discussion and consideration went into this decision. The health and safety of our employees and the public remain our top priority. We believe people understand the serious risks posed by facilities that draw large numbers of people into close proximity to each other. We appreciate your patience and understanding of our efforts to mitigate those risks to protect public health and safety.”

Here is the full list of restrictions, according to a Coronado National Forest press release:

Douglas Ranger District (RD)



Restrooms:

No restrooms are available to the public

Recreation Sites:

The remaining campgrounds have individual pull-outs for sites.

for sites. The South Fork trail head has a parking lot that is not gated.

Nogales RD



Restrooms:

Locked and signs posted.

Recreation Sites:

Gate locked at the upper end of Madera Canyon above the last private parcel.

Pena Blanca gate locked by Ruby Road.

Sierra Vista RD



Restrooms:

Locked

Recreation Sites:

Brown Canyon Ranch (gate locked).

Carr Canyon Road (gate locked).

The upper and lower developed camping sites at Parker Canyon Lake (gate locked).

Safford RD



Restrooms:

Locked.

Recreation Sites:

Noon Creek campground (shut down).

Santa Catalina RD – Sabino Canyon



Restrooms:

Locked (Upper Sabino 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

Recreation Sites:



Fee booth shut down, fee tubes only

Shuttle service suspended

Main Sabino Canyon Parking Lot shut down

·Santa Catalina RD - Mt Lemmon

o Restrooms/Recreation Sites:

§ Molino Basin Campground (gate and restroom)

§ Gordon Hirabayashi Campground (gate and restroom)

§ General Hitchcock Campground (gate and restroom)

§ Mt. Lemmon Recreation Site day-use area (gate and restroom)

§ Marshall Gulch Picnic Site (gate and restroom)

§ Molino Day Use Picnic Area (restroom)

§ Cypress Picnic Area (restroom)

§ Middle Bear Picnic Area (restroom)

§ Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area (restroom)

§ Lower Bigelow Trailhead (restroom)

§ Butterfly Trailhead (restroom)

§ Box Elder Picnic Area (restroom)

§ Inspiration Rock Picnic Area (restroom)

§ Loma Linda Picnic Area (restroom)

The following group-use sites are shut down to public access:

Douglas RD



Rucker Group Site

Portal Visitor Center

Nogales RD



Bog Spring Group Site

Calabasas Group Site

Pena Blanca/White Rock Group Site

Sierra Vista RD



Reef Townsite Group Site

Rock Bluff Group Site

Carr Canyon Visitor Center

Safford RD



Arcadia Group Site

Stockton Group Site

Twilight Group Site

Santa Catalina RD

