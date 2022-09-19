Watch Now
SAA deems Pontatoc Ridge trail unsafe

306967258_5528100063902182_8990600879449224183_n.jpg
@ArizonaRescue
306967258_5528100063902182_8990600879449224183_n.jpg
Posted at 5:03 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 20:03:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SAA) is warning the public the Pontatoc Ridge trail is currently not safe.

On September 17, 2022, The Pima County Shieff's Department Search and Rescue Unit rescued multiple people due to Bee stings and a fall injury.

According to SAA, multiple people in these 2 rescues had to be taken to the hospital.

NPS Hiking Essentials:

  • Water
  • Food
  • First Aid Kit
  • Map
  • Flashlight/Spare Batteries

Click here for more.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

