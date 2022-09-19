SAA deems Pontatoc Ridge trail unsafe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SAA) is warning the public the Pontatoc Ridge trail is currently not safe.

On September 17, 2022, The Pima County Shieff's Department Search and Rescue Unit rescued multiple people due to Bee stings and a fall injury.

A rescue at Pontatoc Ridge Trail. Bee stings and a fall injury. Multiple patients flown out by @Arizona_DPS Ranger 56. @SARA_AZRescue @RuralMetroCAZ @PimaSheriff pic.twitter.com/nH6LNqTyNg — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) September 17, 2022

According to SAA, multiple people in these 2 rescues had to be taken to the hospital.

NPS Hiking Essentials:



Water

Food

First Aid Kit

Map

Flashlight/Spare Batteries

