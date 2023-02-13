Watch Now
S.W.A.T. active scene near Speedway and Tanque Verde Loop Road

KGUN 9
Posted at 11:13 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 13:45:57-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are on location with a S.W.A.T. team in a residential area near Speedway and Tanque Verde Loop Road Monday morning as of about 10:30 a.m.

KGUN 9 has learned a witness called the police this morning. According to the witness, police evacuated all neighbors from the area.

According to TPD, the officers are at the location due to a "barricaded subject." They say the scene is still active and ask everyone to stay away from the area until further notice.

We will update this article with more information as we learn about this developing story. KGUN 9 is currently on location.

