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Ruthrauff Road closed in both directions at I-10 due to crash

ruthrauff road crash I-10
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ruthrauff road crash I-10
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TUCSON — Ruthrauff Road is closed in both directions at Interstate 10 early Thursday morning due to a crash on the overpass.

Both I-10 on-ramps are also closed, officials say.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area and find another route, and there’s no word yet on when the road will reopen.

Check current traffic conditions here.

We have reached out to confirm additional details with Pima County Sheriff's Office officials, and we will provide updates as soon as they come in to our newsroom.

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