Rural Metro responds to garage fire, two dogs dead

Joey Greaber
8:49 PM, Feb 27, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - Rural Metro Firefighters responded to a garage fire Tuesday night in the 5300 block of North Entrada Dr. near Sabino Canyon and Snyder.

Firefighters say the flames were contained to the garage, and no people were inside.

Two dogs were found inside the home unconscious. CPR was administered, but the dogs did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

