Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ruling finds sweeping right to enforce accountability laws

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 8:50 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 11:50:28-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has revived a lawsuit challenging a decision by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to appoint one of its members to fill a judicial vacancy.

The state high court ruled Thursday that Arizonans have a sweeping right to go to court to enforce so-called public accountability laws.

The decision overturns a lower court’s dismissal of a man’s 2020 lawsuit that contended the board violated open meeting and conflict of interest laws when it voted to appoint then-Supervisor Patrick Call as a justice of the peace. The case now returns to Superior Court for further proceedings.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.