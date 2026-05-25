Rucker Fire scorches about 40 acres in Chiricahua Wilderness; evacuations ordered near Rucker Lake

Smoke reported around midday in a remote canyon northwest of historic Rucker Lake has been confirmed as the Rucker Fire, the U.S. Forest Service’s Coronado National Forest said Monday.

The Douglas Ranger District posted that the fire started at about 12:53 p.m. and, as of the 2:53 p.m. update, has burned an estimated 40 acres and is 0% contained. The cause remains under investigation.

Fire crews immediately responded with both air and ground resources. Helicopter-borne firefighter rappellers are being brought into the canyon to support suppression tactics in the steep, remote terrain, officials said. At this time the Forest Service reports there are no known values at risk.

Precautionary evacuations are in place for dispersed campsites near historic Rucker Lake and for the Raspberry Ridge Trail #282, Monte Vista Trail #221 and the Raspberry/Rucker trailhead. Visitors are asked to avoid the area; additional traffic is expected on Rucker Canyon Road (FSR 74E).

The area is under Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR). The Forest Service warned that individuals who operate unmanned aircraft (UAS/drones) that endanger manned aircraft or interfere with wildfire suppression could face civil penalties — including fines up to $25,000 — and possible criminal prosecution.

Officials say they will provide updates as conditions change. Authorities ask the public to obey closures and avoid the area to ensure safety and allow firefighters to work without interference.

