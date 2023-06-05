RTA seeking public input on new Sun Shuttle routes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is seeking public input on Sun Shuttle routes 412 and 413. These routes serve Marana and the greater Pima County region.

The department will hold two sessions that community members are encouraged to attend:



Friday, June 9 at 5 p.m.

Nanini Library 7900 N. Shannon Road



Nanini Library 7900 N. Shannon Road Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m.

Wheeler Taft Abbett Library 7800 N. Schisler Drive

Regional Transit Authority Proposed and current paths for Sun Shuttle Route 412

Regional Transit Authority Current and proposed paths for Route 413 southern segment

Regional Transit Authority Proposed paths for Route 413 northern segment.

RTA has both the current and proposed paths for Route 413 and 412. Route 413 is broken up by its northern and southern segments.

Those who can't attend either of the meetings, are encouraged to provide feedback through a survey using this link.