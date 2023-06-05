Watch Now
RTA seeking public input on new Sun Shuttle routes

The Regional Transit Authority wants the public's input on Sun Shuttle routes 412 and 413. The department will hold two sessions throughout June.
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 09:25:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is seeking public input on Sun Shuttle routes 412 and 413. These routes serve Marana and the greater Pima County region.

The department will hold two sessions that community members are encouraged to attend:

  • Friday, June 9 at 5 p.m.
    Nanini Library 7900 N. Shannon Road
  • Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m.
    Wheeler Taft Abbett Library 7800 N. Schisler Drive
Sun Shuttle Route 412
Proposed and current paths for Sun Shuttle Route 412
Sun Shuttle Route 413 southern segment
Current and proposed paths for Route 413 southern segment
Sun Shuttle Route 413 northern segment
Proposed paths for Route 413 northern segment.

RTA has both the current and proposed paths for Route 413 and 412. Route 413 is broken up by its northern and southern segments.

Those who can't attend either of the meetings, are encouraged to provide feedback through a survey using this link.

