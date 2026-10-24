Rotary celebrates 20 years of Classic Car Show

TUCSON, Arizona — If you are a classic car lover in Southern Arizona, tomorrow is your super bowl.

The 20th annual Tucson Classic Car Show takes place Saturday at The Gregory School off of Craycroft Road.

"Over the 20 years we've raised over $3 million," said Car Show Chair Alan Rogers. "Thank you Tucson for supporting the show and these charities."

20 years of support, and 20 years of spotlighting Tucson's classic car scene.

"Those kind of cars, you never see them, but this provides a venue for them to bring these cars out and show them to the public and let people see these really great cars," Rogers said.

The Tucson Classic Car Show is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Rotary Club of Tucson. Members help put on the show each year at The Gregory School.

"Many hands make light work," Rogers said. "So, we have so many great Rotary volunteers doing different pieces of the show. It's actually an easy job for me."

"I've been striping the field so we know where to put the cars for the last five or six years," explained Rotary Club member Dan Kalm. "It took me about three years, you only do it once a year, to actually figure out what I was doing."

Kalm helps park some 420 classic cars. Next year he'll graduate from striping to Car Show Chair.

He says the hard work pays off for the charities the Rotary Club supports.

"We put the show on in one day, which is amazing," Kalm said. "Then the recipients get these giant checks in January. It's pretty exciting."

There's a new edition to this year's 20th Classic Car Show. For the first time, classic motorcycles will be part of the show.

The Tucson Classic Car Show is tomorrow from 10 until 4 at The Gregory School.