Ronald McDonald House to reopen Aug. 24

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson's Ronald McDonald House is set to reopen its doors on Monday, Aug. 24 for the first time in nearly 100 days.

In a press release, the organization says that it has been housing families with ill or injured children in local hotels while its facilities remained closed.

The reopening will be done in four phases, with phase one opening seven of the 27 bedrooms in the facility to promote social distancing.

CEO Kate Jensen thanked Arizonans for their commitment to wearing masks, washing their hands, and social distancing.

"Your care for yourself and your community means that we can provide a 'home-away-from-home' for families in need," she said in the statement.