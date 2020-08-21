Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ronald McDonald House to reopen Aug. 24

Phase one will see seven bedrooms open in the facility
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona
Tucson Ronald McDonald House
RMHC-Tucson-Sep-11-13-2010-307-930x1400.jpg
Posted at 2:48 PM, Aug 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-21 17:48:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson's Ronald McDonald House is set to reopen its doors on Monday, Aug. 24 for the first time in nearly 100 days.

In a press release, the organization says that it has been housing families with ill or injured children in local hotels while its facilities remained closed.

The reopening will be done in four phases, with phase one opening seven of the 27 bedrooms in the facility to promote social distancing.

CEO Kate Jensen thanked Arizonans for their commitment to wearing masks, washing their hands, and social distancing.

"Your care for yourself and your community means that we can provide a 'home-away-from-home' for families in need," she said in the statement.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson