Romero urges Ducey to enact statewide mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Governor Doug Ducey addressed the media for the first time since October 29th.

He encouraged mask use and shared steps he’ll be taking to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Regina Romero says while she agrees with the steps Governor Ducey is taking, she feels he could do more.

“He should do more and he should do it quickly,” she told KGUN9.

Romero says the COVID cases are exploding in Arizona.

“It’s very alarming. The numbers in Arizona are starting to reflect the horrible numbers that we saw in the summer,” she added.

Which is why she feels Governor Ducey should have enacted a statewide mask mandate.

She says having this mandate in Tucson has made all the difference.

“We saw the cases drop 75%” she said.

Here are some of the steps Governor Ducey will be taking to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m directing $25 million to boost and support staffing at our hospitals. I’m also asking Dr. Christ to work directly with Sky Harbor, Tucson International and Phoenix Mesa Gateway to launch testing sites on premise,” he said during the press conference.

He also talked about launching health campaigns and enforcing mask use on school grounds and buses.

Mayor Romero says, that’s not enough.

“A 14-day quarantine for those that are coming in through the airport or coming in through the state should be part of the mitigation strategy for the Governor. It’s so much better to act now, than to have to react to an overwhelmed healthcare system,” Mayor Romero told KGUN9.

Here's her message to Tucsonans.

“The holidays this year are going to be very different and we have to take care of each other. We can help prevent more devastation and more debt here in Arizona,” she said.

For a list of updated recommendations, click here.