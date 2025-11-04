Romero spotlights rapid climate progress at C40 World Mayors Summit in Rio

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero took the global stage at the C40 World Mayors Summit 2025 to showcase the city’s rapid progress on climate action, emphasizing local strategies to reduce emissions, strengthen neighborhoods and lower costs for residents.

Romero, joined by the city’s Chief Resilience Officer Fátima Luna, participated in a high-profile U.S. mayors’ press event, “Local Power, Global Change: U.S. Mayors Leading on Climate,” hosted by C40 Cities, Climate Mayors and America Is All In and opened by former White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy. Bloomberg Philanthropies and summit sponsors helped support Tucson’s delegation.

“It is an honor to bring Tucson’s voice to this global stage,” Mayor Romero said. “In just two years, Tucson has turned climate ambition into on-the-ground action. We’re investing in cleaner transportation, greener neighborhoods, and programs that protect the people most impacted by climate hazards and rising costs. Tucson is leading across the U.S., and the world is taking notice.”

City officials pointed to Tucson Resilient Together (TRT), adopted in 2023, as the roadmap behind the progress. Assistant City Manager Kristina Swallow said TRT has converted commitments into measurable results, with carbon neutrality goals for city operations by 2030 and for the entire community by 2045. The plan includes 122 actions across governance, community resilience, energy, land use and transportation, and resource management.

As of 2025, 85% of TRT actions are completed, ongoing or in progress — up from 76% in 2024. The city reported $161 million invested this year in initiatives ranging from zero-fare public transit and green infrastructure to water security and waste diversion. Tucson also completed an Energy Sourcing Study charting a path to 100% renewable power by 2045, joined Tucson Electric Power’s Green Tariff Program to cut municipal emissions by 44% by 2026, and expanded a Solar Empowerment Program to bring rooftop solar to more low-income households.