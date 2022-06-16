Romero praises EPA move to lower drinking water contamination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero praised the Environmental Protection Agency for updating its drinking water health advisory.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero called for more funding to lower levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in drinking water.

“People on the front-lines of PFAS contamination have suffered for far too long. That’s why EPA is taking aggressive action as part of a whole-of-government approach to prevent these chemicals from entering the environment and to help protect concerned families from this pervasive challenge,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, in a statement. “Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are also investing $1 billion to reduce PFAS and other emerging contaminants in drinking water.”

The rules had not been updated since 2016.

Romero said in a statement:

“I want to thank Administrator Regan and the Biden Administration for updating the EPA’s drinking water health advisory, and moving forward to establish the first-ever PFAS regulations to reflect the latest science and research. I am also grateful to our Congressional Delegation for helping secure a historic level of funding for PFAS remediation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Still, significantly more resources will be needed, which is why the responsible parties must step up and be held accountable."

