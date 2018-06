TUCSON, Ariz. - A vehicle wreck shut down the westbound Interstate 10 frontage road near Twin Peaks Friday.

According to Northwest Fire, a helicopter was deployed to transport a victim.

Vehicle Rollover on I-10 frontage at mile post 244 (near Twin Peaks) has resulted in closures to the westbound/east side frontage road. A helicopter is being requested to transport the patient. Currently no impact to freeway traffic. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 15, 2018

The freeway remained open.