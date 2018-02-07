Rollover restricts WB I-10 in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover that slowed freeway westbound Interstate 10 traffic Wednesday.

Rollover on I-10 has closed 1 westbound lane between Twin Peaks and Avra Valley. Heavy slowing in the area. pic.twitter.com/nEFMIzhiN5 — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) February 7, 2018

According to Northwest Fire, the wreck closed a westbound lane between Twin Peaks and Avra Valley.

The driver, a man, was transported to Banner University Medical Center.