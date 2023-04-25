Rollover crash closes center lanes on I-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation says a rollover crash on I-19 Southbound near Ajo Way, has lead to the center lanes closing down.

I-19 SB before Ajo Way: A rollover crash is blocking the center lanes. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/0WR1TCEuGN — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 25, 2023

Details are limited at this time, but drivers should expect delays in the area.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

