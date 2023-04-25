Watch Now
Rollover crash closes center lanes on I-19

Drivers heading southbound near Ajo Way should expect delays
Near Ajo Way
Posted at 6:49 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 09:57:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation says a rollover crash on I-19 Southbound near Ajo Way, has lead to the center lanes closing down.

Details are limited at this time, but drivers should expect delays in the area.

THE NEWS YOU NEED. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE.