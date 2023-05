Heavy delays are being reported near the intersection of Houghton Rd. and Bilby Rd. following a rollover crash Monday morning.

The two left lanes of Houghton Rd. are blocked off by the crash as crews work to clear the scene. ADOT recommends using Drexel or Freeman as alternate routes at this time.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. according to ADOT, who also reported injuries in the accident.

This article will be updated as we learn more.