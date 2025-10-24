ROLL WITH IT: Cyclovia returns this Sunday, north of Downtown

The car-free festival known as Cyclovia takes place this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This time around, the event will take place north of downtown. Three miles of city streets are being utilized, with West University Boulevard to the south, West Rillito Street to the north, North Ninth Avenue to the east and North 15th Avenue to the west.

The fest will have several stops along the route, with activities, community booths, food and live entertainment.

As always, it's free to attend. Bring your bike, skates, or walk the route on foot.

More information here.