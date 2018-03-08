Rockwell Collins to shut down Tucson operations

TUCSON, Ariz. - Rockwell Collins, which provides avionics and information technology services to government agencies and aircraft manufacturers, announced Thursday that it will close its Tucson operations.
According to the company, the closure will eliminate 413 full-time jobs by September. The company will offer outplacement services to employees, as well as other openings in the company.
The Tucson facility is at 1851 S. Pantano.
Here is the company's statement:
Rockwell Collins has made the difficult decision to permanently close its Tucson, Arizona operations due to reduced demand for the Super First Class aircraft seating produced by the facility. The closure, effective Sept. 30, 2018, will eliminate approximately 413 full-time positions. Severance packages and outplacement services will be offered to affected employees, as well as opportunities apply for other job openings in the company where business is growing.