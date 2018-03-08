Rockwell Collins to shut down Tucson operations

TUCSON, Ariz. - Rockwell Collins, which provides avionics and information technology services to government agencies and aircraft manufacturers, announced Thursday that it will close its Tucson operations.

According to the company, the closure will eliminate 413 full-time jobs by September. The company will offer outplacement services to employees, as well as other openings in the company.

The Tucson facility is at 1851 S. Pantano.

Here is the company's statement: