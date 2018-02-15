Rock slide danger on Catalina Highway

Phil Villarreal
10:39 AM, Feb 15, 2018

PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are warning motorists about rock slides on Catalina Highway.

According to the department, the rock slides begin at milepost 10.

