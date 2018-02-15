Rock slide danger on Catalina Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are warning motorists about rock slides on Catalina Highway.

**Traffic Hazard**



Watch for rock slides on Catalina Highway, beginning at mile post 10. pic.twitter.com/rkDCP4iyp9 — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 15, 2018

According to the department, the rock slides begin at milepost 10.